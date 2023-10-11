Kansas must vacate wins and lose Final Four banner; UK retakes all-time wins race lead

All right, let’s do this one last time.

Pat Forde’s report was apparently not the whole story, and, to the shock of many, the Kansas Jayhawks did get hit with a significant punishment.

As it turns out, Kansas will not only vacate wins but also have to take down their 2018 Final Four banner because of Silvio De Sousa, who played in 15 of Kansas’ wins that season, including the Big 12 Tournament they won that year, as well as their NCAA Tournament run, which ended with a loss to Villanova in the Final Four.

“Kansas shall vacate all regular season and conference tournament wins, records, and participation in which men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 competed while ineligible in the 2017-18 academic year.”

So to recap, Kansas will seemingly have to vacate 15 wins that De Sousa was part of. That would put the Kentucky Wildcats No. 1 in the all-time wins race.

Before today, Kansas (2,385 wins) led the race with Kentucky (2,377 wins) by eight victories, so Kentucky is, in theory, now ahead by seven wins.

JUST IN: Penalties against Kansas in its IARP case.



Its 2018 Final Four banner will be coming down and all 2017-18 wins will be vacated because Silvio De Sousa played while ineligible. pic.twitter.com/ml9VaHWj7c — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 11, 2023

Another funny sidenote: Kansas played Duke in the 2018 Elite Eight, but neither managed to get a Final Four banner out of it.

Tragic.

We finally have a ruling on the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program.

On Wednesday, the NCAA IARP announced the long-awaited ‘punishment’ for the Jayhawks for their recruiting scandal.

To no surprise, there wasn’t much of a punishment delivered, as there’s no postseason ban, no vacated wins, and no added penalties to head coach Bill Self or assistant coach Kurtis Townsend.

Kansas was put on three years of probation, but that was it, according to Pat Forde. So the Jayhawks will maintain the all-time wins lead over Kentucky.

Kansas had already imposed a four-game suspension for both Self and Townsend at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Again, this was pretty much expected, as the IARP hasn’t done much of anything to the programs it investigated.

As you were.

The NCAA punishing Kansas basketball: pic.twitter.com/s0fT8xXFXq — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) October 11, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.