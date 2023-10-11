Mark Stoops addresses “pony up” comment from Monday’s radio show

Mark Stoops talked to the media on Wednesday for the first time since his comments on Monday’s radio show regarding NIL and fans.

For context, a fan called into the show and asked when Kentucky would “get over the hump” and beat teams like the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Stoops noted just how far this program has come during his time as the head coach but added that fans should “pony up” their NIL contributions if they want to compete with the elite.

On Wednesday, Stoops said that he felt his comments were taken out of context and he just wanted to rally fans to help with NIL.

“I think you and probably anybody who listens to the whole thing understands that I took full responsibility for that game,” Stoops said. “Kirby (Smart) and I are friends and colleagues. I respect every aspect of what he does and how he runs his program.

“To me, I was responding to one person at a radio show, and that was one part that was taken completely out of context.”

Stoops also made it clear that he loves what the fanbase has done for the program.

“I love our fans whether they give one cent, one dollar, or a lot of money. It doesn’t matter. I love our fanbase. I think we have a great relationship with myself and the fanbase. We need them here this week. We’ve got to get back on track. We’ve got to have a great week, and we need that environment rocking.”

“I simply really was trying to rally people. Basically, one person was questioning me and the program and getting over the hump. I really simply should have said, ‘Hey, dude, I got over a lot of humps. That’s not a hump; that’s Mount Everest.’ “

You can check out Stoops’ entire comments below.

