2023 Blue-White Game to be played at Truist Arena in Northern Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will play its 2023 Blue-White Game at Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena on October 21st, the school announced Wednesday. The game will tip at 6 pm ET and air digitally on SEC Network+. Doors will open at 4:30 pm ET.

All ticket revenue for this event will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale at 10 am ET this Thursday. Prices range from $10-$25 and will be available to purchase online through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Truist Arena box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the UK Ticket Office.

Parking is available at Truist Arena’s surface lot and at two parking garages, one of which connects directly to the Arena. Parking fees are included on tickets unless otherwise indicated. Parking will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans are asked to abide by the clear-bag policy, and all concession stands are cashless. For more information on prohibited items and the arena, visit the Truist Arena website.

This comes after the team had its 2022 Blue-White Game in Pikeville, which helped raise $162,450 for victims of the 2022 Eastern Kentucky flooding. The team also raised more than $2 million for flood relief with an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena last August.

Great to see John Calipari and his players are once again finding a cool way to play a game in a different part of the state while also raising money for those affected by disasters.