No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa reclassifies to 2025

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top basketball recruiting targets is reclassifying.

AJ Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8 star wing from Massachusetts, is reclassifying to the 2025 class and is already the top prospect in the class.

Kentucky is one of the teams most involved with Dybantsa, but he also holds offers from programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines. He will continue to be a prospect sought after by every major program in the country, so don’t expect this battle to end anytime soon.

Dybantsa turned heads this summer, playing up two years with the 17Us at Peach Jam. Dybantsa dominated despite the age difference, averaging nearly 28 points per game and over five rebounds per game. He also shot better than 80% at the free throw line while shooting 9-10 free throws per game.

Also of note, Dybantsa was very close with former Kentucky Wildcat Terrence Clarke. Dybantsa has said Terrence Clarke was like a cousin or brother to him, and he mentioned that Clarke is one of his biggest motivations.

Dybantsa already has the look of an NBA wing, so it’ll be really interesting to see how he grows and develops. Hopefully, Kentucky is his first stop on the way to a long and successful NBA career.

