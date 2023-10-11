Billy Richmond announces final 4

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top 2024 targets has a new list, and the Cats made the cut.

On Wednesday. Billy Richmond III announced his top four, which included Kentucky alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Memphis Tigers, and LSU Tigers.

Joe Tipton of On3 broke the news first.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Camden (NJ) product is currently a five-star prospect in the 2024 class and is considered the No. 20 player in the country, according to Rivals. There are currently just three predictions logged for Richmond between Rivals and On3, all being for the Wildcats.

Richmond has officially visited each of his finalists other than Alabama, which will come October 21st. Once that concludes, Richmond figures to hunker down and reach a decision in time to sign with a school during the early signing period.

Heading down the stretch, Memphis was thought to be Kentucky’s biggest challenger. However, Richmond’s father, who played for John Calipari at Memphis, spoke out against the Tigers’ NIL situation.

You have to like Kentucky’s spot in this recruitment as it hits the home stretch.

