Will UK football or basketball finish the 2023-24 season ranked higher?

Greetings BBN.

For this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we’re asking who you think will finish their respective seasons ranked higher in the polls: Kentucky Football or Kentucky Basketball?

As of now, the football Cats are ranked No. 23 with an upcoming date with No. 25 Missouri. They also have games vs. No. 19 Tennessee, at Mississippi State, vs. No. 11 Alabama, at South Carolina, and at No. 14 Louisville.

As for the basketball Cats, there aren’t any official preseason polls out yet, but ESPN recently ranked them No. 15 heading into the 2023-24 college hoops season.

So, who finishes ranked higher? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

