Wednesday Headlines: Kansas Basketball Infractions Ruling

Happy Wednesday, BBN!

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) is set to release its infractions report on the Kansas men’s basketball program today.

This decision will mark the end of the final infractions case from the 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Kansas faced five severe NCAA violations, including charges of lacking institutional control and allegations against coach Bill Self. Violations involved payments from Adidas representatives to individuals linked to former players Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa.

While Kansas admitted to some misconduct, it only suspended Self and assistant coach Townsend for a few games, unlike other implicated schools that dismissed their coaches.

Historically, the IARP hasn’t barred programs from postseason play, with a few exceptions. For Kansas, postseason eligibility is vital as they are seen as potential national championship contenders.

The school might also face financial sanctions, recruiting restrictions, and the potential nullification of wins.

We’ll keep you updated on the ruling as soon as it’s released.

Tweet of the Day

The Kentucky Basketball posters are here, though there will hopefully be an updated version soon with Big Z, who is reportedly arriving Thursday.

Headlines

Tanner Strickland Creating a Legacy of Her Own - Kentucky Athletics

Tanner Strickland could be special for Kentucky women’s soccer.

Kentucky basketball rises in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 - Sports Illustrated

These polls never matter, but they’re always fun to see.

DeLeye, Beavin and Grome Named SEC Players of the Week - Kentucky Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats are shining in all kinds of sports!

Kentucky Basketball’s annual Pro Day set for Wednesday, October 11 - Sports Illustrated

Expect a lot of NBA teams scouting the talent on this year’s team

Stoops not tolerating being ‘mopey and down’ after blowout loss to Georgia - Kentucky Today

No time for sadness, on to Mizzou.

2023 MLB playoff bracket: Scores, results, schedule with Twins vs. Astros, Rangers vs. Orioles on Tuesday - CBS Sports

Stay up to date on all things MLB Playoffs!

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren put on a show in head-to-head NBA preseason debuts - Yahoo Sports

These two could very well be the future of the league.

Connor Bedard is the NHL’s latest ‘next Sidney Crosby.’ The original has plenty left in the tank - AP Sports

Everyone should be excited for Bedard to finally prove he’s worth the hype.

By the numbers: College basketball blue bloods make AP Top 25 history — in football - FOX Sports

Basketball school, who?

Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is gaining Heisman buzz, whether he likes it or not

It’s been a long journey for Dillon Gabriel, but he’s finally getting recognized for it.