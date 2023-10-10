Zvonimir Ivisic will make it campus on Thursday, per report

The Zvonimir Ivisic saga has been one for the ages, but it is all finally coming to an end. The last step in this process is now just getting him to campus. It sounds like the newest Kentucky Wildcats big man will be here very soon.

According to a report by Seth Greenberg of ESPN, Big Z will be making it to campus on Thursday.

Obviously, getting Big Z to Lexington is a huge deal with the injuries to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso that happened over the summer. Although both players will play for Kentucky this season once they return from injury, you can never have too much depth in the frontcourt.

Now Ivisic will miss the Pro Day on Wednesday, but it does sound like he will be making an appearance at Big Blue Madness on Friday if he does indeed arrive on Thursday.

Let’s get this season rolling.

Will be on campus Thursday. https://t.co/W78Nn3pzvY — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) October 10, 2023

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views. Go Cats!