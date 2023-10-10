Tre Johnson cuts Kentucky from list

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to hone in on their top recruits for the class of 2024, and the picture got slightly clearer on Tuesday night.

According to a report by Joe Tipton of On3, five-star combo guard Tre Johnson has cut his list down to two schools. Unfortunately, the Cats did make the cut.

Johnson will play his college ball in the lone-star state for either Texas or Baylor. Johnson took to his Instagram to also confirm the news.

NEWS: 2024 five-star Tre Johnson is down to two schools, per his IG: Texas and Baylor.



The 6-5 SG from the Lone Star State will no longer consider Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas.



A 6-foot-6 and 190-pound guard out of Dallas, Johnson recently had a final list that included Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas, and Arkansas.

John Calipari and his staff have been recruiting Johnson for several years, including hosting him for an official visit back in January. Despite the heavy interest from the Cats, this recruitment has long been seen as a two-horse race between the Longhorns and the Bears.

Now that Johnson has decided to go elsewhere, it appears that this Kentucky staff has locked in on Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond, and VJ Edgecombe to potentially round out their back-court in the class of 2024.

The class currently has one commitment in four-star big man, Somto Cyril. Going to be fun to see how this staff rounds out the rest of this class.