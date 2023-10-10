Kansas Basketball set to receive NCAA ruling on Wednesday, per report

It would appear the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program will finally learn of its punishment for recruiting violations.

The violations in question stem from the 2017 federal investigation of corruption in college basketball, which has led to several programs being hit with sanctions of varying degrees, mostly of the lighter variety.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Kansas is expected to learn its fate on Wednesday.

The ruling, which comes from a hearing panel appointed by the NCAA as part of its Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), will close multiple chapters in a long-running saga. It is the final infractions case stemming from the 2017 federal investigation of corruption in college basketball, which resulted in major investigations of no fewer than eight programs. It also is the final act by the IARP itself, which was created in response to that corruption scandal but is now being shuttered after heavy criticism for its cost and inefficiency.

Here’s a brief recap of what the Jayhawks allegedly did to put themselves in the crosshairs of the NCAA IARP.

Among the violations were payments from Adidas bag man Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola and executive Jim Gatto to people associated with former Jayhawks Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. Gatto and Gassnola allegedly funneled money to Preston and his mother Nicole Player. Self, Townsend and other representatives of the school alleged committed violations in recruiting De Sousa. Self and Townsend also were allegedly aware that Adidas representatives made impermissible contacts or offered impermissible inducements to three recruits. The school has fought the assertion that Adidas was a representative of its interests.

Because the IARP has largely been a disaster, it’s led to the programs involved with this scandal not getting punished harshly, if at all, other than Oklahoma State getting hit with a postseason ban. It looks doubtful Kansas will face such a punishment, but there’s a chance they’ll have to vacate some wins, which would affect the all-time wins race with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kansas (2,385 wins) currently leads the race with Kentucky (2,377 wins) by eight victories, at least before Wednesday’s ruling.