Patrick Ngongba discusses visit to Kentucky

Patrick Ngongba, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from the Class of 2024, recently spoke to Jamie Shaw of On3 on his recent recruitment.

Ngongba visited Kentucky, and what stood out to him was how close the team is with everyone.

“The family environment,” Ngongba tells Shaw of On3. “So, like, they all go over to coach’s (John Calipari) house often, so I just didn’t expect it to be connected like that.”

Calipari also showed how Ngongba would be used here at Kentucky if he does commit to the university. He will have to make the right plays when he gets the ball.

“They have this offense where the big has the ball top of the key, and they make plays off of him; run plays through the big,” Ngongba tells Shaw of On3. “Coach Cal said they would run plays for me to get a post-up still, but he said, ‘The game’s coming through you.’ He said that if I have the ball at the top of the key, he wants me to just make the right read.”

The big man still has visits to UConn, Duke, and Kansas State, with Ngongba already visiting these programs before. As for when he will make an announcement on where he will be committing, it will be this year, likely sometime in December once he wraps up all of his visits.

Hopefully, Kentucky can pair Somto Cyril and Ngongba together. Then, it could have the potential to have two big men who can protect the rim while also being rim runners, something that Kentucky hasn’t had in a while.

