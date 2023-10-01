4-star recruit Brian Robinson sets decision date

Four-star recruit Brian Robinson has officially announced when he will be committing to a school this Wednesday, October 4th.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Edge from Ohio has been hinting he would be committing soon, and he finally announced on Sunday when it will be taking place.

The belief is Robinson, ranked 93rd overall by 247 Sports Composite in 2024, is down to the Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State Nittany Lions. The Maryland Terrapins and Tennessee Volunteers are also in the mix.

Commitment Day: October 4th. Excited about the place that's going to be my new home. It's an incredible program, a great team and a powerful legacy.



This process has been a long, complicated road. And definitely not what I expected when I started this whole thing -- but I think… pic.twitter.com/UdcjPCgKqV — Brian Robinson AKA B Rob (@BRob_2323) October 1, 2023

With Robinson trending heavily towards Kentucky in the recent 247 Sports Crystal Ball and already attending two games in Lexington this season, including the big win against No. 22 Florida on Saturday, many people believe he will commit to Kentucky.

Robinson recently spoke with 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on his visit to Kentucky this past Saturday.

“My time in Lexington was, as always, truly amazing,” Robinson said. “What stands out to me about the Wildcats, aside from the excellent program, is their remarkable consistency. From day one, Coach Marrow, Coach Stoops, Coach Brad White, Coach Stew, and Coach Courtney Love have never wavered. I continue to talk to these men about life with sometimes never mentioning football. They’ve never pressured me regarding my decision or timeline, and they’ve always been supportive, encouraging me to savor the entire process The culture shift in Lexington, led by Coach Stoops and his entire staff, deserves significant credit.”

With Robinson only recently visiting Kentucky, it sounds like the Cats have a good chance to land the big-time recruit on Wednesday.