Sunday Headlines: Kentucky in the Top-25 Rankings

Good morning BBN!

I'm sure the celebrations are still going, as the Kentucky Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season yesterday afternoon, knocking off the Florida Gators 33-14.

It was a dominant win on both sides of the ball, which also included a career game for UK running back Ray Davis. His performance goes alongside another defensive masterclass, as Brad White’s unit proves once again why they are one of the best in the SEC.

More important, however, might be the play of the offensive line. The Gators came into Lexington known for their strength on the defensive line and the running game... well the Big Blue Wall is starting to earn that name back after this game, as they completely dominated the line of scrimmage for four quarters.

With the win, some good news is still yet to come, as Kentucky will make its first appearance in the top 25 once the rankings are released. Now the question becomes at what ranking?

Likely the Cats will fall somewhere between 18th and 22nd, but I also wouldn't be shocked to see UK potentially creep a little higher.

Up next, they will head to Athens to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, for a top-25 showdown and an SEC East positioning battle.

We’ll be uploading the latest top 25 polls and power rankings, so stay tuned.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Check out the highlights from the Cats win if you missed the game.

Headlines

Davis Leads Kentucky Past No. 22 Florida on Saturday – UK Athletics

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had 329 yards rushing in the game, compared to just 69 for the Gators.

Ray’s Day: Davis Has Huge Game in Cats’ Win Over Gators – UK Athletics

The 280-yard rushing game tied Davis for third on UK’s career single game rushing list. Only Moe Williams (299 yards against South Carolina in 1995) and Lynn Bowden (284 yards versus Louisville in 2019) have ever rushed for more yards in a game in UK history.

Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky, Make History in Win Over No. 9 Alabama – UK Athletics

The 5th Year Senior scored her 44th and 45th career goals, setting a new program record.

Billy Napier credits Kentucky- KSR

The Florida Head Coach gives credit where credit is due.

Stoops on staring fast, adversity, and getting better- KSR

The Cats seem to be taking a step forward each week.

Kentucky cruises with a big recruit guest list in town- Cats Pause

The big win could pay off on the recruiting trail.

Kentucky Volleyball knocks off Georgia- Cats Pause

A big win for Craig Skinner’s squad.

Garoppolo out vs. Chargers- ESPN

The Raiders could be in trouble this weekend.

Orioles closer to have Tommy John surgery-ESPN

The Orioles will go through the playoffs without their star closer.

USA finds some motivation- CBS

The Ryder Cup should be interesting on the final day.

Baylor completes historic comeback- CBS

A wild game on the Big XII.