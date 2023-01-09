Injury Updates on CJ Fredrick and Jacob Toppin

As the Kentucky Wildcats walked out of Coleman Coliseum with a 26-point loss, they were embarrassed but also unsure of the injury status of Jacob Toppin. After going up to defend a shot at the rim, Toppin injured his shoulder in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On his weekly call-in show, John Calipari provided a positive update on Toppin. “He is day-to-day,” said Calipari. “We’ll know tomorrow at shootaround prior to the game if he’s going to be able to go or not.”

Calipari also had a positive update on CJ Fredrick who dislocated his finger in a loss. After a week and a half off the court, Fredrick returned to practice on Monday and looked “really good.”

It appears that each player will be a game-time decision. Fortunately for Kentucky, they are a play a South Carolina team that is arguably the worst team in the SEC.

With the team’s struggles, it will be ideal for everyone to get healthy and try to right the ship as a healthy team. It is also important to get both players back in the fold with a road test against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.