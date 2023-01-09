Trentyn Flowers earns offer from Kentucky

With the class of 2023 recruiting class locked up for the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari and his staff has turned their attention to the class of 2024.

With some of the top ranked players in the class already securing offers from UK, we can add another top-25 prospect to that list of offers.

According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Trentyn Flowers, has picked up an offer from the Cats over the weekend.

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) of @CombineMbb has received an offer from Kentucky, he tells @247Sports.https://t.co/efs2A4giKN — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 8, 2023

Flowers, a five-star forward in the class of 2024, cut his list of schools down to 13 in October that includes Kentucky alongside Louisville, Creighton, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Arkansas, Kansas, Georgia State, and Alabama.

At 6-foot-8 and 180-pounds, he plays for Combine Academy in North Carolina, which is the same high school Kentucky signee, Robert Dillingham, attended before he transferred to Donda Academy last season.

Flowers has visited four programs on his list including a visit to UofL in October.

It's not clear how much ground (if any) the Cats will need to make up, but it seems like the staff is very interested. He becomes the 12th player to receive an offer in the class.

With the Cats in a good early position with Karter Knox, this recruitment could be one to watch closely as we get deeper into this next class recruiting cycle.

Be sure to check out some of his highlights below!

