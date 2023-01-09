Tayvion Robinson returning to Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to get great news on current players returning for the 2023 college football season.

After getting defender J.J. Weaver back on Sunday, the offense got good news Monday with the return of wide receiver Tayvion Robinson.

Robinson made the announcement on Twitter.

After transferring in from the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2022 offseason, Robinson caught 40 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this past season while missing two due to injury.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder was a 4-star prospect in the 2019 cycle and had some big-time offers that included Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. He started in 30 of his 36 career games with the Hokies, catching 113 passes for 1,555 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Robinson certainly had some bright spots last season, but the overall disaster that Kentucky’s offense became, as well as rising stars Dane Key and Barion Brown commanding so many targets, kept the veteran wideout from every reaching his full potential.

With a vastly revamped offense that is expected to be led by Liam Coen at OC and Devin Leary under center, look for Robinson to have a significantly better 2023 season. This unit should be a lot of fun to watch when fall rolls around.

