John Calipari contacted by Texas, per report

Is John Calipari a realistic candidate for the Texas Longhorns?

According to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham (via KSR), Texas has made contact with Calipari following last week’s firing of Chris Beard. Branham also believes Calipari would accept an offer to be the Longhorns’ next head coach if they make a competitive offer.

It’s no secret Calipari has hit a rough patch in his tenure with the Kentucky Wildcats, which is now in its 14th season. After making four Final Fours and winning a national championship in a five-year span, Calipari has been unable to get Kentucky back to the Final Four since 2015. He’s also failed to win an NCAA Tournament game since the memorable Sweet 16 thriller vs. Houston in 2019.

Personally, I think a lot of things would have to go right for Calipari to end up leaving for Texas, who can probably make a better hire and not have to spend nearly as much as it will cost to get Calipari, who is making over $8 million per year in Lexington.

Something to watch for, but I wouldn’t expect this to get serious.