Monday Headlines: Liam Coen Watch Edition

Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen played a significant role in the Kentucky Wildcats winning 10 games during the 2021 season. Coen’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, decided to bring him back as the Rams’ offensive coordinator after such a successful season with the Wildcats.

Life in Lexington quickly spiraled downward, as Kentucky’s offense became hard to watch, and the team struggled to win seven games. First-year OC Rich Scangarello was let go immediately following the regular season, which opened up a recruitment to fill the team’s offensive play-calling position.

After rumors floated around that Coen was the lead favorite to land the job, a report surfaced in early December that he would indeed leave the Rams to take the Kentucky job following the 2022 NFL season. Kentucky fans couldn’t have been happier.

Though he’s still expected to land at Kentucky, Coen has said publicly he’s undecided on his future. The situation became a tad murkier after the news regarding current Rams head coach Sean McVay broke Sunday morning.

With the NFL season now officially over, Kentucky fans can officially be on Liam Coen Watch.

