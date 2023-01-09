How to watch the College Football National Championship Game

The College Football Playoff has already produced two memorable games filled with incredible moments, jubilation and heartbreak.

By all indications, #1 Georgia and #3TCU are poised to deliver another barnburner when the ball is kicked-off Monday night in SoFi Stadium.

Only this time — everything is on the line.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs needed a dose of luck to narrowly escape the Peach Bowl with a 42-41 victory over #4 Ohio State.

It appeared as if both of the lower seeds would advance before the Buckeyes missed a go-ahead field-goal with seconds remaining.

Now, Stetson Bennett and the Dawgs get the chance to defend their title in a quest for dynasty status.

TCU, on the other hand, has been forced to earn every ounce of respect up to this point. But now you’d have to assume that even the biggest of detractors has to tip their cap to the Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.

Fresh off laying 51 points on the Big Ten champs, you know Max Duggan and the TCU offense will be playing with ultra confidence, even against a stout Georgia defensive unit.

The Bulldogs had been lights on defensively pretty much all season long but were exposed by Ohio State in Peach Bowl when they gave up 28 first half points.

The DraftKings SportsBook still likes the pedigree of Kirby Smart’s squad and favors Georgia by 12.5 points. The Over/Under is set at 63 points with most impartial fans yearning for the over.

If the championship match-up is anything like the semi-final games then it’s certain to be an exciting night of football.

It’s always sad to officially end the season and shift your mindset to the offseason.

But for the Big Blue Nation and many other fanbases, a look to the future may be the best medicine right now.

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship