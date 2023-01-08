Former 5-star recruit Keeshawn Silver visits Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats football program very quietly got a big name on campus over the weekend, according to Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated.

Rowland is reporting that Keeshawn Silver, a former five-star defensive lineman and North Carolina Tar Heels transfer, was indeed in Lexington over the weekend.

Silver is a North Carolina native who stayed home and played for the Tar Heels for two seasons. However, he opted to enter his name into the transfer portal on December 8.

While in Chapel Hill, Silver only played in five games in two seasons and played under two different defensive coordinators for the Tar Heels.

With the departure of defensive lineman Justin Rodgers, Mark Stoops is looking to beef up his defensive line and add some depth following a crucial piece transferring. The portal is the perfect way to address the absence of Rodgers.

Silver would have three years of eligibility remaining, as he’ll be a redshirt sophomore for the 2023 season.

Wildcats defensive lineman J.J. Weaver also announced his intentions to return for one more year In Lexington, so this could be a huge couple of days for the football program!