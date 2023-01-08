Sunday Headlines: On to South Carolina Edition

Well, that was ugly. Even non-Kentucky fans heard about the beat down suffered at Alabama on Saturday. But in case you didn’t, the Wildcats lost via blowout — 78-52.

The loss was the third-worst during John Calipari’s time at Kentucky, so it appears Kentucky can only go up from here. Thankfully, for the Wildcats, they’ll host a 7-8 South Carolina team on Tuesday that was blown out by Tennessee on Saturday.

Kentucky has yet to win a true road game this season. All but one of their wins have been achieved at Rupp Arena with the one outlier being their close defeat of the Michigan Wolverines in London.

Good news is Kentucky plays South Carolina at home on Tuesday night and the Wildcats haven’t had much trouble beating up on their “easier” competition this season. For Calipari’s sake, fans should hope the Wildcats take care of business instead of looking ahead to next Saturday’s matchup at the Tennessee Volunteers.

You can watch Tuesday night’s game vs. the Gamecocks at 7 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tweet of the Day

Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.



He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 7, 2023

More positive news as the power of prayer continues.

