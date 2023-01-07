Josh Allen scores game-winning touchdown for Jags in playoff-clinching game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are your AFC South Champions.

For the first time since 2017, the AFC South is run through Jacksonville. After trailing for almost the entire game, a game-winning touchdown by former Kentucky Wildcats star Josh Allen sealed the deal.

Here is a clip of the scoop and score that sent the Jaguars to the playoffs.

Allen is one of three former Wildcats on the Jags roster, which also includes offensive lineman Luke Fortner and defensive lineman Corey Peters.

Jacksonville has their work cut out as the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the first seed, while Buffalo or Cincinnati will be No. 2. Nonetheless, in the meantime, they should celebrate what they accomplished.

Also, while the deep AFC run is possible, the division champs will get a home playoff game, and whether it be Baltimore or Los Angeles they take on, playing this Jacksonville team on the road will be no easy battle.

For Allen, he ended the game with six tackles, four solo tackles, one sack, and one tackle for a loss — all of that and a touchdown to seal the game as well.

Drafted No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the defensive end has been a stud this season. He had a sack in four of his last five games and was a huge reason for the Jags winning five in a row to end the season.

They’ll have to wait to see who they play after Week 18 concludes Sunday.

The Jaguars are the first team since the 2000 Panthers to pull off a 4th quarter comeback without gaining a 1st down in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/vxr0rZysPm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2023

