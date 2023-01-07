College basketball midseason stat leaders

As many teams reach the halfway point of their season, it's time to take a look at the stat leaders who are dominating Division 1 with baskets, boards, dimes, and the like.

For player stats I’ve chosen points, rebounds, and assists per game as well as FG percentage, and for team stats we’re looking at best record, most Quad 1 wins, the best offense, and the best defense.

Regardless of all these stats, the teams that will be left when the Final Four tips in Houston won’t be able to excel in just one thing. Let’s take a look at the frontrunners for each stat:

Player:

Most points per game:

1. Jordan Walker—UAB (24.9)

2. Antoine Davis—Detroit Mercy (24.8)

3. Jordon Dingle—Penn (23.6)

Most rebounds per game:

1. Oscar Tshiebwe—Kentucky (13.8)

2. Zach Edey—Purdue (13.2)

3. Gerald Liddel—Detroit Mercy (12.8)

Most assists per game:

1. Yuri Collins—St. Louis (10.6)

2. Markquis Nowell—Kansas State (8.5)

3. Tyler Kolek—Marquette (7.5)

Best FG percentage:

1. Ryan Kalkbrenner—Creighton (76.2)

2. Kelton Talford—Winthrop (72.3)

3. Kris Bankston—Norfolk State (71.3)

Many of these players, while leading D1 in their category, I fear are showing signs of a one-dimensional teams that rely too heavily on their star player and can’t do anything without them. The main exception is Zach Edey, as the Boilermakers certainly have depth and have ridden that stacked roster to the #1 ranking.

Team:

Best record:

T1. Houston Cougars (15-1)

T1. Charleston Cougars (15-1)

3. UConn Huskies (15-2)

Most Quad 1 wins:

1. Kansas Jayhawks (5)

T2. Arizona Wildcats (4)

T2. UConn Huskies (4)

T2. Purdue Boilermakers (4)

Best adjusted offensive efficiency (per KenPom):

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (119.0)

2. Missouri Tigers (118.4)

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (117.9)

Best adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom):

1. Tennessee Volunteers (80.7)

2. Houston Cougars (83.6)

3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (84.5)

I’m quite surprised to see Ohio State and Mizzou ahead of the Zags here, and now want to watch some more Buckeyes and Tigers games for near-guaranteed 80+ point action. Kansas, Arizona, UConn, and Houston are set up very well to wind up as the four #1 seeds with the conferences they play in and the opportunities they’ll have to beef their resumes, but Arizona better be careful with the Pac-12 being a bit weaker than the Big Ten, 12, and East.