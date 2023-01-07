Kobi Albert enters transfer portal

This last few weeks have been an interesting one for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. After landing a top-10 transfer class from the portal this offseason, it has also seen several former high profile recruits opt to take their talents elsewhere.

Another name can be added to that list, as Kobi Albert has entered his name into the portal. It was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.

Kentucky safety Kobi Albert has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



Albert was part of Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class after he flipped from Auburn to Kentucky.



Albert, a long-time Auburn commit, flipped to Kentucky on Signing Day for the 2022 class, which came as a surprise to many in his home state of Alabama. For Kentucky, it was a huge recruiting win, as his lead recruiter, Jon Sumrall, had just accepted the Troy Head Coaching job, and the staff was still able to secure his commitment.

A two-way star in high school, Albert played safety for the Cats, and saw action in every game this season (mostly on special teams).

The safety position is a room with a lot of depth currently, but that will be taking a hit with the loss of Kobi.

Albert is a former four-star recruit, and a top-400 player in the class of 2022, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.