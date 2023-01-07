Box score and MVP as Kentucky gets rolled by Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon for a date with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In what many hoped would be a turning point for the Cats, it ended up just being another ugly loss added to the record as they fell in Coleman Coliseum, 78-52.

The first half started and ended in the worst way possible for Kentucky. With Cason Wallace picking up his second foul five minutes into the half, John Calipari had to try and find the offense to replace the loss of Wallace.

Mix that in with Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin not scoring a point, the Cats headed into the locker room down 35-24.

The trend continued in the second half, as the Cats couldn’t slow down Brandon Miller and Mark Sears any longer. With both players getting hot for Alabama, they blew open the game and never looked back.

This season is looking pretty bleak at the moment. Going to be an important matchup with Tennessee next Saturday.

Box Score

Game MVP

This one has to go to Sahvir Wheeler.

From this point on, it's obvious that Wheeler is crucial to this team. Despite his struggles at times, it’s his heart and energy that speaks volumes. On top of that, he was the Cats’ best offensive player all afternoon.

This team has a lot of work to go on the offensive side of the floor, but today just solidified Wheeler deserves to be the PG on this team.

Also, a shoutout goes to Antonio Reeves, who finished with 20 points on 7/13 shooting. Kentucky needs him to keep playing like this with CJ Fredrick and now potentially Jacob Toppin out due to injury.