 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s embarrassing performance against Alabama

“Even when Kentucky scores, it looks like an accident.”

By Adam Haste
/ new
Ugonna Onyenso Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats had their second SEC road test on Saturday as they traveled to face the No. 7 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a disastrous start for the Cats as they quickly fell behind 11-2 and looked lost on both ends of the floor.

However, Kentucky finally settled in on the defensive end and forced Alabama into a lot of misses allowing them to climb their way back into it trailing 14-11 at the under-12 media timeout.

Neither team was executing very well offensively, and Kentucky found themselves down just 16-15 at the under-8 timeout.

Unfortunately, the end to the half was about as bad as the start of the half for the Cats.

Alabama forced turnovers and was converting in transition as they extended their lead heading into the break leading it 35-24.

The second half was one of the most embarrassing performances by the Cats this season.

Alabama completely dominated the Cats on both ends of the floor the entire half and the lead continued to swell.

Kentucky’s offense was miserable to watch all game, as Jimmy Dykes said on the broadcast, “even when Kentucky scores, it looks like an accident.”

Kentucky finished the game shooting 28.8% from the floor, 25% from three, and 62.5% from the free throw line as they get ran off the court at Alabama losing it 78-52.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the embarrassment:

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...