Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s embarrassing performance against Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats had their second SEC road test on Saturday as they traveled to face the No. 7 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a disastrous start for the Cats as they quickly fell behind 11-2 and looked lost on both ends of the floor.

However, Kentucky finally settled in on the defensive end and forced Alabama into a lot of misses allowing them to climb their way back into it trailing 14-11 at the under-12 media timeout.

Neither team was executing very well offensively, and Kentucky found themselves down just 16-15 at the under-8 timeout.

Unfortunately, the end to the half was about as bad as the start of the half for the Cats.

Alabama forced turnovers and was converting in transition as they extended their lead heading into the break leading it 35-24.

The second half was one of the most embarrassing performances by the Cats this season.

Alabama completely dominated the Cats on both ends of the floor the entire half and the lead continued to swell.

Kentucky’s offense was miserable to watch all game, as Jimmy Dykes said on the broadcast, “even when Kentucky scores, it looks like an accident.”

Kentucky finished the game shooting 28.8% from the floor, 25% from three, and 62.5% from the free throw line as they get ran off the court at Alabama losing it 78-52.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the embarrassment:

In both of its road environments this season, Kentucky came out flat against both Gonzaga and Missouri, falling behind by double-digits early. Looks well on its way to happening again today at Alabama. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 7, 2023

Defense has been hilariously bad but UK’s had a good shot every possession. Just missing every single one of them. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 7, 2023

Two fouls in five minutes for Cason Wallace.



Can't start much worse than Kentucky has in Tuscaloosa — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 7, 2023

Kentucky just looks suffocated — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) January 7, 2023

Adou Thiero into the game. He’s going to need to play some key minutes with Wallace in foul trouble — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) January 7, 2023

Keep shooting Antonio! We gotta have him — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe has been a liability for Kentucky early — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 7, 2023

I like Reeves' aggressiveness on offense today. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 7, 2023

Would like to see more Daimion Collins minutes, especially with Oscar Tshiebwe struggling the way he is — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 7, 2023

Free throw differential is the difference in the game at the half for Kentucky. — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) January 7, 2023

College basketball refs are just so wildly inconsistent man — dal (@dalsweatshirt) January 7, 2023

0 points for Oscar and Cason combined



Kentucky did a few good things in the First Half but we aren’t beating anyone when that happens — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2023

John Calipari went after the officials at halftime, until he was led away by Orlando Antigua. Then it appeared that Bruiser Flint nearly got a technical before walking away from the scene.



Terrible end to the 2nd half for Kentucky. Bama outscored UK 15-5 in the final 4+ minutes. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 7, 2023

There’s no flow to offense. Bunch of guys out there just trying to beat their man one on one and play hero ball



Long long long ways to go. They can’t beat good teams — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) January 7, 2023

This team is about to be on the bubble. Can’t keep getting run against good competition. — Jortney (@Wildcatty11) January 7, 2023

I don’t know what our game plan is on Offense.



And when we do get open shots, we don’t make them



Every game outside of Rupp against a good team has been an absolute disaster — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2023

Well, this game is over.



Just not a lot of touch from the Wildcats today. Nothing is falling — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) January 7, 2023

26 minutes into the ballgame, 27 points. Yikes. — Tod Lanter (@TodLanter21) January 7, 2023

Averaging 1 point per 1 minute btw — Landon (@LandonTackett3) January 7, 2023

This isn't an NCAA Tournament team. This isn't Kentucky basketball. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 7, 2023

Interestingly, I see UK President Eli Capilouto sitting behind UK team bench & Cal at UK-Alabama fiasco. He doesn’t look all that happy. Alabama now leading 50-29 with 12:35 left. There is no light at the end of this tunnel right now. Wonder if Eli is traveling on team charter. — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) January 7, 2023

Dis is ugly — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) January 7, 2023

Cal is 13-23 in his last 36 games not played in Rupp Arena. *assuming Alabama wins today (they are up 57-33) — Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell) January 7, 2023

Bottom line…this is on Calipari. This team should be good. And it’s been not only underachieving, it’s been embarrassing against good teams



There is no one else to blame — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2023

Kentucky is 14/52 from the field. On the road. Against a top-ten SEC team. Not ideal. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 7, 2023

Also don’t want to hear anymore Sahvir slander. Been the only guy that showed up today. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) January 7, 2023

Largest margin of defeat for @KentuckyMBB against Alabama at Coleman Coliseum:



- 25 points (2/17/1990)



- 16 points (1/23/1978)



- 13 points (1/5/1976) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 7, 2023

Toppin leaves game in pain, holding right arm. Being attended to by trainer at end of bench. #BBN — John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 7, 2023

It goes without saying that Kentucky basketball should never be in this position. Calipari has overseen a tremendous decline. But the AD should have never enshrined this 100% false idea that one man was ever bigger than the program in a contract that takes away your control. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 7, 2023

Jimmy Dykes quote of the game (on Kentucky’s offense): “Even when they score, it looks like it’s by accident, today.” — John Huang (@KYHuangs) January 7, 2023

Alabama beating Kentucky by 31 points



And it isn’t even football season — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) January 7, 2023

Kentucky's three leading scorers--Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin--are a combined 3 for 29 (10.3%) in this game. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 7, 2023

TSHIEBWE IS -25???? — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) January 7, 2023

Should us fans pay into the collective or the Cal buyout fund? — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) January 7, 2023

