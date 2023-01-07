Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at 1 pm ET at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app.

The Cats had one of their best performances of the season this past Tuesday against LSU. For much of the game, Kentucky was up 6-to-10 points on the Tigers, but they were unable to keep them down, and it ended with a defensive stop to win the game.

While closing is something this team needs to do better, and they will, they showed a lot against LSU, especially Jacob Toppin.

Toppin had back-to-back games of 20+ points, and he hit a huge three down the stretch that propelled the Cats to the win.

Now, they have to perform even better against one of the top teams in the Country. The Tide are electric on offense, scoring 83.3 PPG, so Kentucky must match their intensity.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!