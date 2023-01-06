Bluegrass Banter: Cats defeat LSU; Ben Roberts joins the show

On this week's edition of Bluegrass Banter, we were joined by Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

We talk with Ben about all things Kentucky Basketball after a huge win over LSU, and if this team has rounded the corner as they head to Tuscaloosa for a date with No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.

We also touch base on the transfer portal for the football team, and how the program can eventually catch up in NIL.

As always you can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or on Podbean.

Be sure to like and subscribe at the links above!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!!!