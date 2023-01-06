Lakers set to host DeMarcus Cousins for workout

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out DeMarcus Cousins next week, and for the time being, this could be a win-win situation as both sides need each other. The Lakers have had to play Thomas Bryant for more minutes than expected following the injury to Anthony Davis.

Although Davis is progressing well, he has had an injury-prone nature the past few years, and this could be one of several to haunt him this season. While Cousins is far slower than he once was after tearing his ACL and quad among other injuries, he will still provide size.

That said, the report of the Lakers' intentions to give him a shot at making the roster came about via Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Cousins has yet to play this season but was involved in 48 games last year between the Nuggets (31) and Bucks (17). He played 41 games in 2020 and missed the entire 2019 season. At one point, Cousins was the most dominant big man in the NBA.

The 2-time All-NBA center averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds per game at his peak. He still has enough left in the tank to be on the court for limited amounts of time, and it will be interesting if the short-handed Lakers think that way as well.

