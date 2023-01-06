Nate Oats compares Kentucky Basketball fans to Alabama Football fans

The Kentucky Wildcats are traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend, as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a heavyweight fight early in the SEC regular season. But it might be a quote by Alabama Head Coach, Nate Oats, that makes headlines in the BBN before the Cats and Tide tipoff on Saturday afternoon.

During a press conference on Friday, Oats was asked about Kentucky Basketball fans, and had a very interesting word choice when describing them.

#Alabama HC Nate Oats on #Kentucky Basketball fans:



"They're spoiled. It's a little bit like Alabama Football fans." — Austin Hannon (@austin_hannon1) January 6, 2023

And you know what? He has a pretty solid point.

When you think of premier programs in college basketball, Kentucky is one of them, right alongside Duke, North Carolina, and Kansas. As John Calipari likes to call the program, it’s the “Gold Standard,” of college basketball.

Similar to Nick Saban and the dynasty he has built in Tuscaloosa, the Kentucky Basketball program is the place to be.

With that also comes a certain expectation from fans.

Does the BBN expect a National Title contending team each year? Yes.

Are the lows a lot higher than some other programs lows? Yes.

So in what may or may not have been a jab, let's take this comment as a compliment across the BBN, and roll into Coleman Coliseum and knock off the red-hot Crimson Tide.

Go Cats!