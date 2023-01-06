Former Kentucky commit Skyy Clark has reportedly left Illinois

Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Skyy Clark has decided to leave the Illinois Fighting Illini midway through the season.

Clark was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 33 overall player and the No. 6 overall point guard in the 2022 class. He originally committed to Kentucky back in 2020 but decided to back out of his commitment in March of 2022.

One month later, Clark announced that he would be taking his talents to Illinois who was bringing in two top-150 players and two of the best transfers available in Terrence Shannon Jr. from Texas Tech and Matthew Mayer from Baylor.

Clark has started in 12 of Illinois’ 13 games averaging 7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 33% from three.

After missing the team’s win over Bethune-Cookman with a left shoulder injury, he returned in a loss to Northwestern on Wednesday, and has now left the program.