ASU transfer Connor Soelle receives offer from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football program and Mark Stoops, and his coaching staff, have had a tremendous offseason, especially in the transfer portal.

With a top-10 portal class according to most recruiting site rankings, Kentucky has landed the No. 1/No. 2 quarterback in Devin Leary and by all accounts, the No. 2 running back in Vanderbilt’s Ray Davis.

Throw in a couple of the best linemen in the portal with Tanner Bowles (Alabama) and Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) and you have a transfer class to roll with.

But that doesn’t mean the offers stop after signing day.

Just yesterday, Kentucky offered Arizona State linebacker transfer Connor Soelle.

Thankful to have received an offer from the University of Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/o3XOdjBcCE — Connor Soelle (@cmsoelle) January 5, 2023

Soelle is a junior out of Scottsdale, who tallied 30 total tackles in 2022 and zero sacks for a Sun Devils team that went just 3-9 on the year.

His best game came against Oregon State, where he made six total tackles.

Soelle was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019, choosing Arizona State over SMU, Army, Nevada, and New Mexico State.

With Kentucky losing Jaquez Jones, Deandre Square and Jordan Wright from this season's squad, Kentucky is almost certainly looking to fill out its depth at linebacker.