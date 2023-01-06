Friday Headlines: Shane Hamm Edition

Redshirt freshman quarterback Shane Hamm is transferring to Kentucky. The former Dayton Flyer announced his decision to join the University of Kentucky Football team on Twitter Thursday evening.

Excited to say i’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at The University of Kentucky @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/RBV2lnGMsZ — Shane Hamm (@Shane__Hamm7) January 6, 2023

Hamm redshirted the 2021 season as a true freshman and in 2022 saw action in seven straight games from Week Five-on. He subbed in vs. Butler and started vs. Marist, Stetson, Valparaiso, Presbyterian, Morehead State and Davidson. Hamm’s best game came against Morehead State when he completed 12-18 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating over 176. He also carried the ball 13 times to gain 112 yards on the ground.

Dayton lost starting QB Dante Casciola to a broken thumb in Week Five and that sprouted the opportunity for Hamm to take over the position. He was impressive, leading the Flyers to a 5-1 record as a starter. In fact, Hamm’s only loss was by one point (24-23) at Davidson.

The assumption is Hamm will be a walk-on, but there’s no official word on that yet. The main takeaway here is Hamm offers starting experience incase expected starting QB Devin Leary is ever injured and could very well be the long-term plan for Kentucky at that position.

