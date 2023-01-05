Former Wildcat Dre’Una Edwards says Kyra Elzy is reason she’s not playing this season at Baylor

Dre’Una Edwards was a key player for the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball last season. Helping lead the Cats to an SEC Tournament title, and a NCAA Tournament berth, Edwards opted for the transfer portal this off-season, and ended up committing to the Baylor Bears.

She has not played to this point in the season, and according to Edwards it is due to Kyra Elzy, that she is not stepped on the court for the Bears. She took to Twitter to share her statement.

After this was posted, Grant Grubbs of KSR received this statement from UK Athletics:

“We were asked by Baylor to sign an NCAA No Participation Opportunity form, certifying that Dre’una Edwards would not have had an opportunity to participate if she had stayed at Kentucky,” they told Grubbs. “That would not have been correct; Dre’una would have had the opportunity to participate if she had stayed. Dre’una transferred with the understanding that she would have to sit out unless she graduated, which she did not do.”

Will be interesting to see how this ends up.