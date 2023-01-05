Chris Beard fired by Texas

News finally dropped today that the University of Texas Longhorns have fired head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard. It was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and The Austin-American Statesman.

This decision comes after Beard was arrested on December 12th, and he will now face a felony domestic family violence charge.

“This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through,” Texas vice president and athletics director Chris Del Conte said in a press release. “Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately.”

Rodney Terry took over for Beard after the arrest, and he will now be the acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

The former Texas Tech head coach returned to his alma mater in 2021 after a solid run in Lubbock. Before his suspension earlier this season, he had led the Longhorns to a 6-0 record and up to No. 2 in the AP-Poll this season.