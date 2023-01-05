Kenneth Horsey will return to Kentucky for 2023 season

The Kentucky Wildcats just got some huge news regarding the 2023 edition of the Big Blue Wall.

On Thursday, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey announced he was returning for what will be his super senior season in Lexington.

“I would like to officially announce I’m returning for my SIXTH and final year of eligibility,” Horsey posted on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Florida native has been a starter dating back to the 2020 season. He primarily played at guard from 2020-21, then switched to left tackle for much of this past season while being a team captain.

With the Big Blue Wall being rebuilt with several transfer additions — most notably Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox — Horsey figures to move back to his more natural guard spot for next season.

Make no mistake about it. With how much the offensive line struggled this season, getting arguably its best lineman back and likely at the position he plays best is a major boost for this offense.