Anthony Davis is “on pace” in recovery from stress injury

While Anthony Davis is still putting up incredible numbers, he has been dealing with a plethora of injuries over the last few seasons. A stress injury is the latest issue that has plagued the star forward.

He’s not the only former Wildcat that has been missing extended time as both Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns, the main star power on the Suns and Timberwolves respectively, has missed weeks.

Thankfully for both fans of the Wildcats and Lakers, Davis is “on pace” with where they need him to be which means a return could be in the coming weeks. Davis’ last game played was on December 12, and he was given about a month recovery timeline.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s going right according to plan.”



Ham confirmed Davis had another MRI recently.



“It’s right on pace with what we thought it’d be,” Ham added. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 5, 2023

Davis and the Lakers haven’t put a specific date out there, and with the pressure that it adds to not disappoint both Davis and fans, the team has yet to set a specific date for the return of the 8-time All-Star forward.

That said, expect it in the coming weeks, but for now, just know that Davis is progressing well in his rehab.

