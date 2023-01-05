Thursday Headlines: UK Football Early Enrollees Edition

Some members of Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class are beginning to make their way to campus.
Seven members of the class are expected to enroll early for the spring semester at UK.
The list of early enrollees includes:
- TE Khamari Anderson
- WR Anthony Brown
- DB Ty Bryant
- IOL Koby Keenum
- TE Tanner Lemaster
- OL Malachi Wood
- DL Tommy Ziesmer
Yesterday, Koby Keenum and Ty Bryant, now roommates, made their way to campus. Keenum comes from Alabama, while Bryant had just a short drive to campus as the Lexington native decided to stay home.
Meanwhile, tight end Kamari Anderson has been busy turning heads at the Under Armour All-American game.
Thank you @DemetricDWarren @UANextFootball. Next stop ➡️ Lexington #BBN pic.twitter.com/0R6kdHLa6O— Khamari Anderson (@espn_mar05) January 4, 2023
@keenum_koby is officially on campus!!! Let’s go Wildcats!!!! Time to work son. Glad Koby and Ty Bryant are roommates.— Carl Keenum (@MrKeenum) January 4, 2023
@OL_Coach_Yenser
@vaughtsviews pic.twitter.com/F9334Gefhz
Transfers Tanner Bowles, Marques Cox, Ray Davis, Jantzen Dunn, JQ Hardaway, and Devin Leary are expected to arrive on campus this week.
These early enrollees include a lot of guys who could compete for early playing time, so getting on campus early will certainly have a lot of benefits.
