Where Will Levis stands in ESPN’s latest mock draft

College football bowl season is officially over as the only game remaining to be played is the National Championship game.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his first NFL mock draft for the first round.

Alabama’s Bryce Young is projected to be the first overall pick to the Houston Texans.

The second quarterback taken is Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who is projected as the 5th overall pick heading to the Indianapolis Colts.

Will Levis is the third quarterback to come off the board as Reid projects him as the No. 7 overall pick heading to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Will Levis and the Wildcats did not have the season many expected, but his NFL stock has not suffered as a result. He’s a Day 1 pick and his size and skill set, among other qualities like his leadership ability, jump off the page when evaluating him. He tossed 24 touchdown passes last season and threw for nearly 3,000 yards in helping Kentucky win 10 games after years of inconsistency at the position. The pre-draft process will be especially important for Levis.”

The Raiders would be an interesting fit for Levis as they have several offensive weapons for him to work with, but they are also in arguably the toughest division in the NFL.

You can check out the entire first round mock draft here.

