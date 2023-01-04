Wednesday Headlines: First SEC Win Edition

Kentucky basketball just might have hit a turning point. The Wildcats trumped the LSU Tigers, 74-71, on Tuesday night for their second straight win. LSU was coming off a major victory over No. 9 Arkansas on Saturday, which makes Tuesday night’s win Kentucky’s best victory of the season.

For the most part, Kentucky’s offense has really clicked over the last two weeks. Tuesday night was no different, as Jacob Toppin was a force for the second straight game — scoring 21 points to lead the Wildcats in the win. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to look more like himself with another double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Kentucky’s defense, though, has taken a bit of a step back over their last four games. The Wildcats have allowed an average of 72 points, 50% shooting from the floor and 11 turnovers forced to Florida A&M, Missouri, Louisville and LSU. The positive note is Kentucky is 3-1 during that stretch and has been pretty efficient on the offensive end of the court.

The Wildcats will now set their sights on No. 7 Alabama as they head to Tuscaloosa for a Saturday showdown. Kentucky is doing all of the right things over their last couple of games and a win this weekend would further solidify their mid-season turnaround.

Saturday’s game vs. Alabama begins at 1 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

THE BEST LEG OF ALL TIME!



MICHAEL VAN GERWEN MISSES D12 FOR A NINE-DARTER, AND THEN SMITH PINS A PERFECT LEG HIMSELF!



ONE OF THE GREATEST THINGS YOU'LL EVER SEE IN SPORT. pic.twitter.com/WyKWFcxq5V — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

This was crazy.

Headlines

Kentucky picks up biggest victory of season in 74-71 win over LSU - KSR

They certainly needed a win like this one.

Uncle says Damar Hamlin still ‘fighting,’ family grateful for support - ESPN

Continued prayers for the young man.

WATCH: Highlights from Kentucky’s win over LSU - KSR

There are plenty of them.

Source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh talked coaching job - ESPN

Could the Michigan job truly become available?

Justin Rogers Officially Enters Transfer Portal, Targets Emerge - KSR

This one stings.

Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks with hamstring strain - ESPN

Another injury for the former Blue Devil.

Josh Paschal plays his best game of the NFL season - KSR

And the Lions could sneak into the playoffs.

Cavs drug-tested on heels of Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point night - ESPN

How is this deemed necessary?