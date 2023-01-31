 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Ole Miss

Kentucky takes care of business on the road.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking for a bounceback win on Tuesday night as they traveled to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Unfortunately, the Cats were without their starting point guard as Cason Wallace was dealing with a leg issue.

It was a rough start for the Cats, especially on defense, as the Rebels scored 13 points by the first media timeout and held a 13-8 lead.

Once again, Antonio Reeves comes off the bench and makes a big impact drilling three 3s and giving Kentucky a 21-17 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

With 4 minutes remaining, it looked like the Cats were on the verge of taking control of this game holding a 29-23 lead after a Jacob Toppin layup.

However, the Rebels fought back and took a 32-30 lead before the Cats were able to send this one to halftime tied at 32.

After the first few minutes in the second half, Reeves once again made a massive impact as he scored 8 straight points and gave Kentucky a 43-37 lead.

With just under 14 minutes to go, Kentucky led 45-41. Then the Cats finally started to take the game over.

The defense improved and those stops led to easier offensive opportunities allowing them to build a 58-45 lead at the under-8 timeout.

Right after the timeout, Ole Miss would go on a run to immediately get it back down to a 58-51 ballgame.

However, Kentucky responded very well and down the stretch did exactly what they needed to in order to close this one out and get the 75-66 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the win:

