Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking for a bounceback win on Tuesday night as they traveled to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Unfortunately, the Cats were without their starting point guard as Cason Wallace was dealing with a leg issue.

It was a rough start for the Cats, especially on defense, as the Rebels scored 13 points by the first media timeout and held a 13-8 lead.

Once again, Antonio Reeves comes off the bench and makes a big impact drilling three 3s and giving Kentucky a 21-17 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

With 4 minutes remaining, it looked like the Cats were on the verge of taking control of this game holding a 29-23 lead after a Jacob Toppin layup.

However, the Rebels fought back and took a 32-30 lead before the Cats were able to send this one to halftime tied at 32.

After the first few minutes in the second half, Reeves once again made a massive impact as he scored 8 straight points and gave Kentucky a 43-37 lead.

With just under 14 minutes to go, Kentucky led 45-41. Then the Cats finally started to take the game over.

The defense improved and those stops led to easier offensive opportunities allowing them to build a 58-45 lead at the under-8 timeout.

Right after the timeout, Ole Miss would go on a run to immediately get it back down to a 58-51 ballgame.

However, Kentucky responded very well and down the stretch did exactly what they needed to in order to close this one out and get the 75-66 win.

Starting five tonight ⬇️

Cason Wallace is being held out tonight for precautionary reasons (lower extremity). He is considered day to day.

Livingston with the hang time tip. #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) February 1, 2023

Kentucky Defense allows 13 points before the first TV timeout — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2023

Finally some life from the Kentucky bench after that Reeves' THREE! Cats have tied it up at 15. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 1, 2023

Nice response by UK. Getting next to nothing from Toppin at this point, which I imagine changes. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 1, 2023

Would like to see Antonio Reeves play some point given his ability to create off the dribble. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 1, 2023

This has got to be the worst away crowd ever for a Kentucky basketball game — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 1, 2023

Cal is the only coach in America who says, nah. We don’t need to play 2 shooters on the court at once. SMDH. — cobbycobb (@cobbycobb_UK) February 1, 2023

More Antonio Reeves!!!!



Such a pure shot — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2023

Adou Thiero immediately comes in the game and attacks the basket, draws a foul. Pins a shot on the backboard on the other end.



Love that kid, man. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 1, 2023

Adou is fearless. CJ has the yips. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 1, 2023

Cats can’t be as sleepy as this atmosphere in Oxford



Lord have mercy, Prestonsburg HS has better crowds even in the snow — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) February 1, 2023

Didn’t have Adou to Damion Collins for a dunk on my Oxford 9 o’clock tip bingo card! Go cats! #BBN — Luke troxell (@loutroxell) February 1, 2023

Ole Miss students booing CJ Fredrick on every touch for no reason makes me laugh. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 1, 2023

Daimion AND ONE

Adou Thiero is a warrior. Love having him on the Cats. Reminds me of D Hawkins! — Dawson Rule (@DawsonInRKY) February 1, 2023

Adou’s got that grit, man. Will take whatever is thrown at him at any moment. You can’t teach that, you can only beg a player to have it. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 1, 2023

You gotta win this game. I don’t care who is hurt. You can’t lose this game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2023

Sahvir Wheeler is the first player out of the locker room to start the 2nd half and will give it a go.



Is wearing new shoes, noticeably higher to protect his ankle.



Wheeler receives a lot of criticism, but is still out there fighting to help this team.pic.twitter.com/PNRCqoSf2H — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 1, 2023

You don't even need to have two feet on the ground to draw a charge in college basketball. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 1, 2023

I think Collins needs to come back in the game at some point. The energy he brought was different than anyone on the floor. — Bradley McKee (@Bradley_B_Roll) February 1, 2023

Chris at the 4 — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 1, 2023

This offense really struggles to create without Wallace at the 1 and Cj just isn’t giving much on offense at all.



Kentucky needs him to step up tonight and in general — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 1, 2023

What more proof do you need that Antonio Reeves needs to play as many minutes as possible? — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 1, 2023

Sixth Man of the Year Antonio Reeves — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 1, 2023

Antonio Reeves having a Kellan Grady February would be nice — Matt Sak (@MattSakBBN) February 1, 2023

Give Antonio the ball and get out of the way — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 1, 2023

Reeves gonna have to win this game for UK. The Cats only offensive option and that’s quite literal.



Now if I’m Cal I put CJ back in for Livingston or Toppin and let Reeves/CJ have a little two-man game. CJ can’t miss em all… — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 1, 2023

Antonio please come back next season. — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 1, 2023

Gotta love the grit from Sahvir.



Kid is playing on one leg but still out there trying to help this team — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 1, 2023

Jacob has the “ima make every shot as difficult as possible” tendency — (@TheA1God) February 1, 2023

Can we not do the Wheeler late clock stuff? Reeves is right there — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) February 1, 2023

Great Full Court Defense by Sahvir. That is his best skill — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2023

Wheeler up to 9 assists and 0 turnovers now. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 1, 2023

Want to see effort?



Here is Sahvir Wheeler forcing a 10-second call. Watch the reaction of his teammates afterward.



Love it. pic.twitter.com/tXfZViVOjA — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 1, 2023

Shout out to the guy screaming “Go big blue” solo in Oxford



Could hear it clearly on the broadcast — Mark Stoops Burner Parody (@BBN_Commenter) February 1, 2023

Reeves averages 24 minutes a game. How is that even possible? He’s gotta be in the 33-34 range moving forward, just has to. — Michael Paul Clark (@UKDad21) February 1, 2023

Never take winning for granted!!!



ESPECIALLY never take winning road conference games for granted!



You take that one every day of the week if you are Coach Calipari and Kentucky.



Now, on to the next one...a MUCH tougher game on Saturday versus Florida. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 1, 2023

All things considered not bad. Needed to win and we did and quite comfortably down the stretch. Need to bring it Saturday. — Matt Sak (@MattSakBBN) February 1, 2023

