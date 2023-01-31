Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ road win over Rebels

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Oxford tonight for a date with the Ole Miss Rebels. After a loss on Saturday, the Cats needed to bounce back in a big way and did so with a win tonight, 75-66.

Playing without Cason Wallace this evening due to a knee contusion, it was expected that the offense would struggle from the tip. I don't think anyone expected what we saw in the first half though, as outside of Antonio Reeves, Kentucky looked lost once again on offense. Mix that in with the trend of poor defense continuing, and it led to this game being deadlocked at 32 heading into the half.

After a sluggish start to the second half, Antonio Reeves completely took over early to push the Cats out to an early second-half lead. But the more talented Kentucky team won out in the end, as Ole Miss without their two leading scorers couldn't produce enough offense to keep pace.

With the win, the Cats move to 15-7 (6-3) on the season. Next up is a date with the Florida Gators inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Time to get another winning streak rolling with some big Quad-one wins coming up.

Game MVP

This one is simple. Thank you Antonio Reeves for saving this season.

He finished the night with 27 points on 8-12 shooting and 6-7 from three. He also added three rebounds and an assist on the night.

With the offense struggling once again, the only way Kentucky was winning this game was if someone stepped up and put the team on their back. Reeves did just that tonight.

All of the BBN saw what Reeves was capable of scoring the basketball this summer in the Bahamas, but it has been over the last few weeks he has really stepped up here in the regular season. For UK to take the next step and be a threat going into the postseason this trend is going to need to continue.

But first thing first, he won the game for Kentucky tonight. This season is still alive.

Highlights

