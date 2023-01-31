Kentucky barely holding on in latest ESPN Bracketology

As the Kentucky Wildcats continue their push to make the NCAA Tournament, Joe Lunardi still believes they’re a Field of 68 team, but barely.

In his most recent Bracketology for ESPN, Lunardi put Kentucky as the second-to-last team in the field as part of the Last Four In group. That means a loss to Ole Miss, ranked 113th in NET, would knock the Wildcats to the wrong side of the bubble.

And frankly, this would still be a bad spot for Kentucky to be in when conference tournaments begin, as there are usually multiple bid stealers from various conferences.

For the Wildcats to feel good about making it to the Big Dance, they need to put together a nice winning streak with a favorable stretch coming up, which begins tonight against a Rebels team ranked 99th in KenPom.

"This is a marathon. We got games, and we just got to keep getting better."



️ @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/1UL1SaehLU — Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 29, 2023

