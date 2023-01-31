Tuesday Headlines: Ole Miss Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

After a wild sports weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats are back in action tonight in Oxford, as they look to get back to their winning ways against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It was a tough loss to the hands of Kansas for the Cats this weekend, who still desperately need another signature win to add to their resume. Despite a solid effort against the Jayhawks, UK could just not get over the hump.

That can not be the case tonight in Oxford.

Sitting at 14-7 (4-4) on the season, Kentucky needs a big win against a Rebels team that sits near the bottom of the SEC. A loss here not only starts the pessimism once again but could likely put the Cats on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament field once again.

Ole Miss sits at 9-12 (1-7) on the season and is coming off an 82-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. Kermit Davis will have his squad ready to go and will look to get the first signature win in conference play this season.

Kentucky is the much better team in the matchup tonight. Now, all we can hope is they show up and play that way.

Tweet of the Day

This was the scene at Joseph Ossai’s locker with BJ Hill stepping in to provide support https://t.co/8vn1OOlhOQ pic.twitter.com/nbUnoCkzfp — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 30, 2023

Tough loss for the Bengals, but this is what a teammate is here.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Ole Miss – UK Athletics

While Ole Miss has only won one SEC game, they have been close with some of the biggest names in the conference. The Rebels fell to Tennessee by four points, to Auburn by just nine, and to Arkansas by eight.

UK Announces 2023 Football Season Ticket Information – UK Athletics

Season ticket package prices will remain unchanged for the 2023 season.

DJ Wagner leads Camden to win against future teammate Justin Edwards and Imhotep in five-star battle - Cats Pause

Ranked No. 4 overall in the class of 2023, Wagner proved why he is still one of the top prospects in the country. He finished with a game-high 22 points.

Cason Wallace Named SEC Freshman of the Week – UK Athletics

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.05), assists per game (7th/3.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (8th/2.00-to-1).

Brock Purdy tears UCL in NFC Championship- ESPN

Tough news for a guy that rose to NFL stardom this season.

Kellen Moore hired as OC with Chargers- ESPN

The former Cowboys OC finds a new home quickly.

Burrow contract talks start now- CBS

Bengals fans rejoice!

CBS NFL mock draft- CBS

Levis comes off the board at No. 7