Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 pm ET at The Pavilion in Oxford. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Kansas came into Rupp and ended the Cats’ four-game winning streak this past Saturday. It was a competitive game, but it felt like the Jayhawks were always one step ahead, and when they needed to hit a big shot, they did.

No time to hold onto that loss, as the Rebels are always a challenging game in Oxford, despite their 9-12 record. Look for CJ Fredrick to have a bounceback game after arguably his worst outing for the team on Saturday.

Another question on fans’ minds is if we’ll see Adou Thiero at all. After Sahvir Wheeler didn’t provide much off the bench against Kansas, it will be interesting to see if Adou gets playing time today.

