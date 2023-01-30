UK Football’s Dee Beckwith signs WWE Next in Line deal

Could UK Football running back Dee Beckwith have a future inside the wrestling ring?

Beckwith is one of the newest members of World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Next in Line” class.

Beckwith joins UK Track and Field star Masai Russell as Wildcats to be selected for the program.

The new “Next In Line” class features 15 student-athletes from 14 schools, nine NCAA conferences and seven different sports.

Beckwith is one of five football players in the class, joining Nick Dawkins from Penn State, Landon Jackson from Arkansas, Cameron Jones from Cincinnati, and Isaiah Iton from Rutgers

WWE’s comprehensive NIL program launched in December and serves to recruit and develop potential future Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.

According to WWE, all athlete partnerships feature access to the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in addition to resources across the organization including brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, WWE says select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract.

This should be a really cool opportunity for Beckwith.