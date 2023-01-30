Monday Headlines: Southern Hoops Edition

After a historic college basketball matchup between Kentucky and Kansas over the weekend, fans are in line to hear a lot more about the history of the sport. Starting tonight, ESPN will debut a new seven-part documentary tonight that focuses on SEC basketball.

The documentary will be directed by Fritz Mitchell, who has led a similar ESPN series on SEC Football and two ESPN: 30 for 30 films.

NEW: ESPN debuts a new seven-part documentary on SEC basketball Monday night. Got an early look at the first episode, and it's almost entirely about Adolph Rupp and the rise of Kentucky. https://t.co/rupjl3DfsE — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 30, 2023

Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader got a sneak peek at the first episode and said it’s almost entirely about Adolph Rupp and the rise of Kentucky’s basketball program.

Over the next seven weeks, this will be an excellent opportunity for SEC basketball content outside of Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. It all starts tonight at 9 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

“I guarantee you if the refs started getting fined for missed calls, they’d be better.” pic.twitter.com/8Th6ci1shv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 29, 2023

Is the former Wildcat right here?

Headlines

Deone Walker knows he can still be better - Vaught’s Views

He had an awesome first season.

Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge - ESPN

Not a good look for the Georgia QB .

Unbelievable crowd did their part against Kansas - Vaught’s Views

The Rupp Arena atmosphere was electric on Saturday.

Dolphins to hire ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio as DC - ESPN

Very solid hire for Miami.

Even Devin Leary has his own Youngstown connection - KSR

Cool story here.

Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible - ESPN

Is Aaron headed to New York?

The SEC gets Smashed in Final Big 12 Challenge - KSR

Not a good weekend for UK’s conference.

49ers QB Brock Purdy injures elbow but has to return to game - ESPN

This game was just ugly.