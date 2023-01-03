Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely.

But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,

In the first half, Oscar Tshiebwe missed a free throw that Cason Wallace rebounded and put back up for an easy two...except no such thing exists when Doug Shows is in the building and looking to steal the show.

Somehow, someway, he called a foul on Wallace during the play, which was just incredibly absurd.

See for yourself below.

One of the worst calls in the history of the sport. pic.twitter.com/54IcErozSu — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 4, 2023

Doug Shows ladies and gentlemen! Awful! pic.twitter.com/RLpQaF2SQJ — Noah Clowney SZN (@18natties) January 4, 2023

College basketball officiating is beyond a joke at this point, and refs like Doug Shows are a big reason why.