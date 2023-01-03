Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrilling win over LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats win a thriller against the LSU Tigers, 74-71, in what was a must-win game for the Wildcats to start the conference home schedule.
Kentucky led anywhere from 5-10 for the majority of the game, but could never quite break through and put their foot on the gas. It didn’t help that the Tigers hit 11 threes, some of which shouldn’t have even gone in, but such is life playing at Rupp Arena.
Another massive night for Jacob Toppin, his second straight 20-point outing, finishing with 21 points, one clutch three, and two massive free-throws to give Kentucky a three point lead on the final possession of the game.
End of game execution is something that still needs to be worked on, however, as Kentucky let the Tigers shoot themselves back into the game in the final four minutes, and a costly Chris Livingston foul on a three got them within one.
Still, the Cats get a big win before heading to Tuscaloosa for a date with the top team in the SEC, Alabama.
Back up his 24-point outburst vs Louisville, Jacob Toppin buries a stone-cold trey from the deep left corner to put UK up 70-66 w/ 1:13 left in the game & force a LSU timeout. Toppin has 19 points, 15 in the second half— Mark Story (@markcstory) January 4, 2023
Kentucky is now 9-19 (47.4%) in clutch-time free throws this season.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) January 4, 2023
These are free throws during a two-possession game (six points or less) with 3 minutes or less to play or in OT.
21 points (9/13 FG) tonight. https://t.co/tSjKPtMT4O— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 4, 2023
Jacob Toppin led the way for Kentucky with 21 PTS on 9-13 shooting, highlighted by a clutch corner three and two big free throws to close out the win.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 4, 2023
Oscar Tshiebwe added 19 PTS and 16 REB, followed by Cason Wallace with 14 PTS, 4 AST and 3 REB. Sahvir Wheeler with 11-9-6.
Oscar Tshiebwe played the entire 40 minutes but had just one rebound and missed both of his shots over the final 9 minutes of the game.— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 4, 2023
19 points and 16 rebounds for the game.
Final | Kentucky 74, LSU 71— TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 4, 2023
Jacob Toppin: 21 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast
Oscar Tshiebwe: 19 pts, 16 reb
Cason Wallace: 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast
Sahvir Wheeler: 11 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast
Chris Livingston: 5 pts
Daimion Collins: 2 pts
Antonio Reeves: 2 pts
