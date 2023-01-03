Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrilling win over LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats win a thriller against the LSU Tigers, 74-71, in what was a must-win game for the Wildcats to start the conference home schedule.

Kentucky led anywhere from 5-10 for the majority of the game, but could never quite break through and put their foot on the gas. It didn’t help that the Tigers hit 11 threes, some of which shouldn’t have even gone in, but such is life playing at Rupp Arena.

Another massive night for Jacob Toppin, his second straight 20-point outing, finishing with 21 points, one clutch three, and two massive free-throws to give Kentucky a three point lead on the final possession of the game.

End of game execution is something that still needs to be worked on, however, as Kentucky let the Tigers shoot themselves back into the game in the final four minutes, and a costly Chris Livingston foul on a three got them within one.

Still, the Cats get a big win before heading to Tuscaloosa for a date with the top team in the SEC, Alabama.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Holidays are over. The bank is open pic.twitter.com/yKu44PdqrG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 4, 2023

Sahvir Wheeler is 8-15 from 3 in the last five games, 3-5 tonight and I think he called bank there — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 4, 2023

Kentucky has had more patience tonight in halfcourt offense, reading things effectively. More purposeful ball movement — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) January 4, 2023

TOPPIN THREE!!!!



I can’t believe how terrible these last three possessions were but that was a HUGE shot by Toppin — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 4, 2023

Back up his 24-point outburst vs Louisville, Jacob Toppin buries a stone-cold trey from the deep left corner to put UK up 70-66 w/ 1:13 left in the game & force a LSU timeout. Toppin has 19 points, 15 in the second half — Mark Story (@markcstory) January 4, 2023

Jacob Toppin BIG SHOT! pic.twitter.com/azLIBEdeYH — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 4, 2023

OSCAR JUST TOOK A CHARGE #BBN — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) January 4, 2023

This last 6-7 mins of not continuing to run offense, waiting to take a shot until there is 3-4 seconds left on the shot clock, & having Wheeler try to beat his man for shots is why we have lost games late. Cason needs to be go to guy late!! #BBN — tgh3316 (@tgh3316) January 4, 2023

Kentucky is now 9-19 (47.4%) in clutch-time free throws this season.



These are free throws during a two-possession game (six points or less) with 3 minutes or less to play or in OT. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) January 4, 2023

Ok ok.. This is why we brought Tyler Ulis on staff. Late game stuff.



Tyler “can y’all just make free throws?” — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 4, 2023

It has taken nine minutes (!) of real time to play 1.2 seconds of basketball in LSU/Kentucky — Will Warren (@statsbywill) January 4, 2023

Jacob Toppin led the way for Kentucky with 21 PTS on 9-13 shooting, highlighted by a clutch corner three and two big free throws to close out the win.



Oscar Tshiebwe added 19 PTS and 16 REB, followed by Cason Wallace with 14 PTS, 4 AST and 3 REB. Sahvir Wheeler with 11-9-6. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 4, 2023

Said it this morning: This was essentially a must-win game for Kentucky.



Don't care how ugly it was, they need a win and they got it.



Now, can they keep Jacob Toppin playing like this going forward? If so, they can play with anyone.



We start to find out Saturday at Alabama. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 4, 2023

KENTUCKY WINS!!!



Here’s the deal, folks. Let’s be critical TOMORROW. Tons still to work on.



However, tonight, we just won a conference game and that is ALWAYS a reason to celebrate. Especially over a 12-1 LSU team.



10-4, 1-1.



Accomplished tonight’s goal. WIN! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 4, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe played the entire 40 minutes but had just one rebound and missed both of his shots over the final 9 minutes of the game.



19 points and 16 rebounds for the game.



Cal wants to shorten bench, but it's gonna be tough to do it to this extent.https://t.co/nKF2NGXHbe — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 4, 2023

Kentucky able to pull a tough one out.



Toppin was good and the end of game action by Cason Wallace is why you can still buy Kentucky.



They are going to continue to improve as the season goes on. — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) January 4, 2023

Rupp Arena crowd was BIG TIME tonight!! — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) January 4, 2023

One of the worst calls in the history of the sport. pic.twitter.com/54IcErozSu — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 4, 2023

Final | Kentucky 74, LSU 71



Jacob Toppin: 21 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Oscar Tshiebwe: 19 pts, 16 reb

Cason Wallace: 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

Sahvir Wheeler: 11 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast

Chris Livingston: 5 pts

Daimion Collins: 2 pts

Antonio Reeves: 2 pts — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 4, 2023

️ “Great team win. On to the next.” pic.twitter.com/jfb2Bx7PIz — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 4, 2023

