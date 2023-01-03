 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrilling win over LSU

Had to have it, and Kentucky got it, thanks largely to Jacob Toppin.

The Kentucky Wildcats win a thriller against the LSU Tigers, 74-71, in what was a must-win game for the Wildcats to start the conference home schedule.

Kentucky led anywhere from 5-10 for the majority of the game, but could never quite break through and put their foot on the gas. It didn’t help that the Tigers hit 11 threes, some of which shouldn’t have even gone in, but such is life playing at Rupp Arena.

Another massive night for Jacob Toppin, his second straight 20-point outing, finishing with 21 points, one clutch three, and two massive free-throws to give Kentucky a three point lead on the final possession of the game.

End of game execution is something that still needs to be worked on, however, as Kentucky let the Tigers shoot themselves back into the game in the final four minutes, and a costly Chris Livingston foul on a three got them within one.

Still, the Cats get a big win before heading to Tuscaloosa for a date with the top team in the SEC, Alabama.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

