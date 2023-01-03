Justin Rogers reportedly plans to enter transfer portal

The Kentucky defense could take a significant hit next season with the report that defensive lineman Justin Rogers has plans to enter the transfer portal.

247’s Steve Wiltfong was the one to tweet out the report.

Hearing #Kentucky DL Justin Rogers has filed paperwork to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Has 60 tackles over three seasons with the Wildcats. Out of Oak Park (Mich.) High, he was the @247Sports Composite’s No. 7 DL in the 2020 class. https://t.co/TxhIRqPBTr — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 3, 2023

It goes without saying Rogers would be a big loss for this Kentucky defense.

The junior defensive lineman out of Detroit, Michigan was a massive recruiting win for Kentucky in the 2020 class, as Rogers was ranked 52nd nationally and the top player in the state of Michigan in the class, according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Rogers has been a part of the defensive line rotation each of his three seasons in Lexington, but really showed his abilities this season, holding down the nose tackle position and collecting 36 tackles on the season.

Rogers was expected to be a leader on Kentucky’s defensive unit next season, so this is definitely a tough loss for Brad White’s group.

Without Rogers, Kentucky will need to see Josaih Hayes and Jamarius Dinkins step up in that nose tackle role. Both played in a backup role this season, so there will likely be a competition in the spring between those two to see who will take over the starting job.

Overall, a tough loss for Kentucky, as Rogers becomes the 12th Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal.